Yanis Zouaoui News: Creates three chances in draw

Zouaoui recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Angers.

Zouaoui led his side with five crosses and matched Sofiane Boufal for chances created with three, but was unable to add to his lone assist of the season. Despite his limited return, he has been a consistent creative outlet, delivering 159 crosses and creating 31 chances in league play this campaign.