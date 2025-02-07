Yanis Zouaoui News: Eight crosses off bench
Zouaoui logged eight crosses in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angers, coming off the bench early for Le Havre.
The defender replaced Fode Ballo-Torre due to injury but delivered a solid effort by creating three chances in the draw. It's possible Zouaoui continues to see big minutes Saturday against Lille, and his crossing skills will be needed if Le Havre want anything out of the match.
