Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yanis Zouaoui headshot

Yanis Zouaoui News: Eight crosses off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Zouaoui logged eight crosses in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angers, coming off the bench early for Le Havre.

The defender replaced Fode Ballo-Torre due to injury but delivered a solid effort by creating three chances in the draw. It's possible Zouaoui continues to see big minutes Saturday against Lille, and his crossing skills will be needed if Le Havre want anything out of the match.

Yanis Zouaoui
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now