Yanis Zouaoui News: Season high in blocks

Zouaoui registered nine crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lille.

Zouaoui put up huge defensive numbers, setting a new season high with three blocks alongside four tackles, two interceptions and five clearances, while also delivering nine crosses going forward. It was however the first time in five games he failed to create a chance. The left back has now registered four or more tackles in three of his last four games while also delivering five or more crosses during that run.