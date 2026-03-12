Yanis Zouaoui News: Set for suspension

Zouaoui is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Zouaoui picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Paris FC on March. 22. The left-back has been a regular starter in the back line for the Ciel & Marine, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Enzo Koffi as the main option to start in his spot against the Parisians.