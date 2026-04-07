Yanis Zouaoui News: Six crosses Sunday

Zouaoui recorded six crosses (five accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against AJ Auxerre.

Zouaoui earned his first start since returning from injury and was on the field for 89 minutes, recording a decent one chance created and six crosses in the draw. He remains a starter when fit and is their go-to on the left of the defense, more of a defensive option with only one goal contribution all season.