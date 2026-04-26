Yanis Zouaoui News: Stuffs stat sheet

Zouaoui scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 4-4 draw versus Metz.

Zouaoui has been steadily taking on a bigger role at Le Havre but he dominated in this encounter with a goal, seven crosses and five corners. He will need to do so again for Le Havre to break through a Lille defense which has only conceded 34 goals in 31 matches.