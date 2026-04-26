Yanis Zouaoui headshot

Yanis Zouaoui News: Stuffs stat sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Zouaoui scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 4-4 draw versus Metz.

Zouaoui has been steadily taking on a bigger role at Le Havre but he dominated in this encounter with a goal, seven crosses and five corners. He will need to do so again for Le Havre to break through a Lille defense which has only conceded 34 goals in 31 matches.

Yanis Zouaoui
Le Havre
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