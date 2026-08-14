Yankuba Minteh Injury: Out two to three months

Minteh is set to be out for two to three months with a leg injury sustained during Saturday's friendly against Roma, according to Andy Naylor.

Minteh had to be helped off the field after 59 minutes, with coach Fabian Hurzeler noting at the time it appeared to be a knock higher up the leg rather than around the ankle, and this update confirms the injury is more serious than initially hoped. His absence will be significant given that Kaoru Mitoma isn't 100 percent, either. If both are absent, it could mean a bit of a different look for Brighton's front four early in the season with Maxim De Cuyper possibly being an option to play further forward on the left. Minteh is expected to begin a lengthy recovery process as Brighton's season gets underway without him.