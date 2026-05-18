Yankuba Minteh News: 11 crosses Sunday
Minteh registered 11 crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Leeds United.
Minteh recorded 11 crosses in Sunday's loss, the third time in his last five appearances he's recorded at least 11 crosses. Despite that volume he only created one chance and he also did not manage a single shot in the match. He was subbed off in the 93rd minute for Solly March, just before Dominic Calvert-Lewin won the match for Leeds.
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