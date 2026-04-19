Yankuba Minteh News: 12 crosses Sunday
Minteh recorded 12 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Minteh recorded a season-high 12 crosses Saturday, dishing out three accurate crosses and one chance created in the process. While none of that production resulted in an assist, he still put a lot of pressure on the Spurs defense. He also won three tackles as he played the full 90 minutes for the first time since Dec. 13.
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