Yankuba Minteh News: 12 crosses Sunday

Minteh recorded 12 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Minteh recorded a season-high 12 crosses Saturday, dishing out three accurate crosses and one chance created in the process. While none of that production resulted in an assist, he still put a lot of pressure on the Spurs defense. He also won three tackles as he played the full 90 minutes for the first time since Dec. 13.