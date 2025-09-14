Minteh went the full 90 in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Bournemouth. He placed a shot on target and had two other attempts blocked, but his key contribution was creating the assist for Kaoru Mitoma's goal. It was the winger's first direct contribution from four league appearances this season despite consistent minutes, following a 2024-25 campaign that saw him post six goals and four assists. While his pace and attacking intent keep him involved, Minteh's contribution will depend on Brighton creating more quality chances in transition.