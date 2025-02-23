Yankuba Minteh News: Assists in victory

Minteh assisted once to go with four shots (three on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Southampton.

Minteh registered an assist on Georginio Rutter's goal 10 minutes after halftime. This was his third assist of the season and his third goal contribution in the last two matches. He was unable to find the back of the net in this one after scoring twice from two shots in the previous game. However, he set a new season-high with four shots, three of which were on target, on Saturday. He will look to contribute again against Bournemouth on Tuesday.