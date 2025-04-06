Yankuba Minteh News: Dishes assist on only goal

Minteh assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Minteh assisted on his squad's only goal of the match, marking his first goal contribution in four league games. This also marked his seventh consecutive league appearance with at least one chance created, and he is up to a total of 10 chances created over that span. On the other hand, this was his also his seventh consecutive league game with at least one tackle won, and he is up to a total of 19 tackles won over that span.