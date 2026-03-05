Yankuba Minteh News: Flurry of service off the bench
Minteh recorded eight crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Minteh was brought on to add some flair to the Brighton attack and unfortunately, most of his crosses couldn't find a teammate. He should have more luck against Sunderland as the side has started to fade a bit of late, though his poor display against Arsenal might translate to less playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yankuba Minteh See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2624 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2624 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2437 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2437 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2344 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yankuba Minteh See More