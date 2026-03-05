Yankuba Minteh headshot

Yankuba Minteh News: Flurry of service off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Minteh recorded eight crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Minteh was brought on to add some flair to the Brighton attack and unfortunately, most of his crosses couldn't find a teammate. He should have more luck against Sunderland as the side has started to fade a bit of late, though his poor display against Arsenal might translate to less playing time.

Yankuba Minteh
Brighton & Hove Albion
