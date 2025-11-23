Minteh set the tone in the eighth minute by laying back for Mats Wieffer, whose shot forced Caoimhin Kelleher into an early save. He then delivered the superb right-flank cross that Danny Welbeck scored to tie the game in the 71st minute. Minteh matched his season highs with three shots and four chances created, serving as the main threat in the frontline for the Seagulls and constantly putting pressure on the Bees defense with his runs and dribbles from the right wing. Minteh is scoring fewer goals this season for Brighton but has already tied his four-assist total from last season and will look to add to his tally in Sunday's clash against Forest.