Yankuba Minteh headshot

Yankuba Minteh News: Scores only goal in 1-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Minteh scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Minteh scored the only goal as Brighton beat Sunderland 1-0. This was only the winger's second goal of the season, as he has also provided four assists this year. Of the 30 Premier League games that Brighton have played, Minteh has played in 26, starting in 19. His other goal came in September against Spurs, while he hasn't provided an assist since November.

Yankuba Minteh
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yankuba Minteh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yankuba Minteh See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago