Yankuba Minteh News: Scores only goal in 1-0 win

Minteh scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Minteh scored the only goal as Brighton beat Sunderland 1-0. This was only the winger's second goal of the season, as he has also provided four assists this year. Of the 30 Premier League games that Brighton have played, Minteh has played in 26, starting in 19. His other goal came in September against Spurs, while he hasn't provided an assist since November.