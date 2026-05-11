Yankuba Minteh headshot

Yankuba Minteh News: Scores to seal 3-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Minteh scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton.

Minteh scored Brighton's third goal as they went on to win 3-0 over Wolves and keep themselves in the hunt for European football. This was the winger's third goal of the season and his first in six games. Minteh has started the last seven games in a row, bringing him to 25 starts from Brighton's 36 games this season. He also created two chances, his best in the last four games.

Yankuba Minteh
Brighton & Hove Albion
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