Yankuba Minteh headshot

Yankuba Minteh News: Two shots on goal, 11 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Minteh had two shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 7-0 defeat versus Nottingham Forest.

Saturday marked a couple of firsts for Minteh. Going into the weekend, none of his Premier League appearances included multiple shots on goal out of him. Saturday also marked Minteh's first time with double-digit crosses, which the midfielder logged between zero and three of in every other game he recorded since November.

Yankuba Minteh
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
