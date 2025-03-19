Fantasy Soccer
Yankuba Minteh News: Two shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Minteh registered two shots, one chance created and a cross in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

Minteh continued in his regular starting role Saturday, seeing the same spot on the right flank for an eighth straight contest. His effort wasn't anything special, with two shots, and a chance created in the attack, as his five tackles would be the standout of his performance. He has now gone two games since his last goal contribution, with eight in 24 appearances (13 starts) this season.

