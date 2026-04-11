Yankuba Minteh headshot

Yankuba Minteh News: Unlucky offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Minteh had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Burnley.

The forward had a decent outing on the stat sheet but did not come away with a goal or assist on Saturday. There's a strong chance that changes against Tottenham, a team which has allowed a whopping 50 goals in EPL play this season.

Yankuba Minteh
Brighton & Hove Albion
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