Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Active on both ends versus Parma

Bisseck had three shots (one on goal), one tackle (zero won), two interceptions and three clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Parma.

Bisseck was serviceable in the back, although his side gave up two goals, and was a threat on set pieces on the other end while getting the nod over Benjamin Pavard in this one. The same could happen in the next few Serie A games, while the teammate will likely start in the Champions League. He has assisted once and registered five tackles (three won), five interceptions and 11 clearances in the last five contests (two starts).