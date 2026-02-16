Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Key assist in win

Bisseck assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win against Juventus.

Bisseck joined the attack in the dying embers Saturday and setup the fixture's consequential goal in Inter Milan's dramatic 3-2 win over Juventus. In addition to his goal contribution, the central defender contributed two tackles (two won), one interception and three clearances to the defensive effort. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions Bisseck has played the full 90 minutes in each fixture and contributed to three clean sheets.