Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Pretty good versus Napoli

Bisseck had one tackle (one won), seven clearances, two blocks and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.

Bisseck got the nod over Benjamin Pavard after not starring in the past three Serie A matches and held his own even though Inter eventually surrendered a goal. He should get more opportunities thanks to some rotation stemming from Inter playing in the Champions League. He has registered three tackles (two won), three interceptions, 14 clearances and three blocks in his last four displays, with no clean sheets.