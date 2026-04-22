Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Returns in cup match

Bisseck (thigh) came off the bench in Tuesday's Coppa Italia tilt versus Como.

Bisseck worked his way back from a strain that cost him three matches. He'll likely resume starting over Francesco Acerbi and Stefan De Vrij soon. He has tallied at least one clearance in 11 straight displays, totaling 39, contributing to four clean sheets and adding 10 crosses (two accurate), 17 tackles (13 won) and eight interceptions over that span.