Yann Aurel Bisseck headshot

Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Returns in cup match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Bisseck (thigh) came off the bench in Tuesday's Coppa Italia tilt versus Como.

Bisseck worked his way back from a strain that cost him three matches. He'll likely resume starting over Francesco Acerbi and Stefan De Vrij soon. He has tallied at least one clearance in 11 straight displays, totaling 39, contributing to four clean sheets and adding 10 crosses (two accurate), 17 tackles (13 won) and eight interceptions over that span.

Yann Aurel Bisseck
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yann Aurel Bisseck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yann Aurel Bisseck See More
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
93 days ago