Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Scores in XI return

Bisseck scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Torino.

Bisseck returned to the starting lineup after a thigh issue that sidelined him for the previous three league matches and made an immediate impact. The defender attempted two headers, converting one to score his third league goal in 18 starts.Defensively, however, he had a limited statistical output, recording just one tackle and two clearances.