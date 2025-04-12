Fantasy Soccer
Yann Aurel Bisseck headshot

Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Scores third in 3-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Bisseck scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Cagliari.

Bisseck scored the final goal of the game to help seal a 3-1 victory over Cagliari. This was his second goal of the season and his first since November. He has taken five shots in his last two games, and these two matches were two of seven where the defender has taken two or more shots in a game this year.

Yann Aurel Bisseck
Inter Milan
