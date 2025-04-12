Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Scores third in 3-1 win

Bisseck scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Cagliari.

Bisseck scored the final goal of the game to help seal a 3-1 victory over Cagliari. This was his second goal of the season and his first since November. He has taken five shots in his last two games, and these two matches were two of seven where the defender has taken two or more shots in a game this year.