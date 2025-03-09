Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Tees up teammate in Monza game

Bisseck assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two tackles (two won) and three clearances in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Monza.

Bisseck was a net positive in the back, as Inter didn't concede after he subbed in, and slipped the ball to Hakan Calhanoglu before the equalizer. His minutes have taken a hit with Benjamin Pavard recovering from injury. He has tallied four tackles (all won), 11 clearances and three blocks in the last three fixtures (one start).