Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Tees up teammate in Monza game
Bisseck assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two tackles (two won) and three clearances in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Monza.
Bisseck was a net positive in the back, as Inter didn't concede after he subbed in, and slipped the ball to Hakan Calhanoglu before the equalizer. His minutes have taken a hit with Benjamin Pavard recovering from injury. He has tallied four tackles (all won), 11 clearances and three blocks in the last three fixtures (one start).
