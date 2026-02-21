Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Wins three tackles in Lecce bout

Bisseck had one cross (zero accurate), one interception and one clearance and won three of four tackles in Saturday's 2-0 win over Lecce.

Bisseck was the only Inter defender to stay on the pitch for the entire game and put up okay numbers in a relatively easy meeting. He has registered at least one clearance in his last six outings, racking up 26 and adding 13 tackles (10 won) and three interceptions, with four clean sheets over that span. In addition, he has created one or more chances in his last three appearances, amassing six key passes.