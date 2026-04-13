Yann Gboho Injury: Dealing with bad knock

Gboho (knock) was forced off in the 77th minute of Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Lille limping heavily, with medical examinations scheduled to assess the extent of the issue, according to Les Violets.

Gboho had been an ever-present figure for Toulouse, completing 16 consecutive matches across all competitions before Sunday's early exit, making his potential absence a real concern for the club. His availability for Friday's clash at Lens is uncertain, and with the Coupe de France semifinal against the same opponents on April 21 also looming, the club will be keeping a close eye on the results of the medical examination. Santiago Hidalgo and Jacen Russell-Rowe are the most likely candidates to step into the front line if Gboho cannot go on Friday.