Gboho assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Brest.

Gboho created Vincent Sierro's goal in the 65th minute with his third assist in the season. The forward had a pretty quiet outing stat-wise other than that. He has only two goals to his name so far, the last one in late-September.