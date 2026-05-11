Yann Gboho News: Assists in win

Gboho assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Lyon.

Gboho set up Dayann Methalie for the opener for his first goal contribution since his brace in mid March and only his third assist of the season, a modest return despite creating 56 chances in the campaign and registering at least one in 14 of his last 15 games. He also posted a season high five tackles to complete a strong all round display.