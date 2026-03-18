Yann Gboho headshot

Yann Gboho News: Breaks drought with brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Gboho scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-3 win over Metz.

Going into Sunday, Gboho had been on a goal drought since February, marking six consecutive appearances without scoring. He not only broke the drought with a goal but did so with a brace, his second of the season. Even with the drought, Gboho has been having his best campaign scoring-wise, with eight goals in 25 appearances (24 starts) for Toulouse.

Yann Gboho
Toulouse
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