Yann Gboho News: Breaks drought with brace

Gboho scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-3 win over Metz.

Going into Sunday, Gboho had been on a goal drought since February, marking six consecutive appearances without scoring. He not only broke the drought with a goal but did so with a brace, his second of the season. Even with the drought, Gboho has been having his best campaign scoring-wise, with eight goals in 25 appearances (24 starts) for Toulouse.