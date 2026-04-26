Yann Gboho News: Cleared to return

Gboho is available for selection in upcoming games following his two-game suspension.

Gboho is a major presence in his team's attacking unit, so he may feature over Jacen Russell-Rowe going forward. The Frenchman is capable of making an impact mainly on the left flank, having scored eight goals and two assists throughout 29 league appearances in 2025/26. However, he has failed to make the score sheet in four straight matches.