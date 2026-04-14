Yann Gboho News: Clears knock scare

Gboho (knock) returned to normal training Tuesday after medical examinations found nothing serious following his limping exit in Sunday's defeat against Lille, and is available for Friday's clash at Lens, according to Les Violets.

Gboho had raised genuine concern after being replaced while heavily limping in the 77th minute, but the all-clear from the medical staff is a major relief for Toulouse heading into a crucial double header against the Sang et Or. The winger had completed 16 consecutive matches across all competitions before the knock and his availability for both Friday's Ligue 1 fixture and the Coupe de France semifinal on April 21 is a significant boost for coach Carles Martinez Novell. Whether he starts on Friday or is rested on the bench with one eye on the cup tie will ultimately be the coach's call.