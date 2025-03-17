Yann Gboho News: Records four shots

Gboho generated four shots (four on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Strasbourg.

Gboho saw his first start since returning from an injury three games ago, seeing 66 minutes of work in the loss. He would fire in four shots, although he wouldn't find the back of the net despite all four shots finding the target. He should continue in a starting role moving forward, starting in 20 of his 23 appearances this season.