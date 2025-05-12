Yann Gboho News: Scores again in draw
Gboho scored a goal off his lone shot and created one chance during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lens.
Gboho found the back of the net for the second consecutive game, opening the scoring in the 48th minute with a very well-placed finish from just outside the box. The forward is finishing the year in style after struggling throughout his first campaign as a full-time starter for a Ligue 1 team as he has now four goals and three assists over 30 appearances (26 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now