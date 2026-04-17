Yann Gboho News: Sent off Friday

Gboho was shown a straight red card during Friday's game versus Lens.

Gboho played only 17 minutes before his exit due to a severe tackle, leaving his side at a disadvantage when they were leading by two goals. The attacker will consequently serve suspension at least in the Coupe de France semifinals first leg against Lens while the disciplinary committee decides the full length of his ban. This will represent a huge blow to the squad given that he has started in 15 straight league games. Both Jacen Russell-Rowe and Julian Vignolo are offensive options who could take his place in the lineup.