Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yann Karamoh headshot

Yann Karamoh News: Creates two chances versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Karamoh registered one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (one won), one clearance and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.

Karamoh was one of the most sprightly attackers for his side in a game that didn't have a lot of offense. He has assisted once and added nine shots (three on target), three key passes and eight crosses (zero accurate) in the last five fixtures. He might soon have to split duties with Elijf Elmas.

Yann Karamoh
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now