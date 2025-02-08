Yann Karamoh News: Creates two chances versus Genoa

Karamoh registered one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (one won), one clearance and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.

Karamoh was one of the most sprightly attackers for his side in a game that didn't have a lot of offense. He has assisted once and added nine shots (three on target), three key passes and eight crosses (zero accurate) in the last five fixtures. He might soon have to split duties with Elijf Elmas.