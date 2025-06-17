Yann Kitala News: Departs Le Havre

Kitala is departing Le Havre after three years, the club announced.

Kitala arrived from Sochaux in 2022 and had a brilliant season in 2022-23, scoring two goals and providing five assists to help Le Havre win the Ligue 2 championship. Kitala was loaned to Almere City in the Netherlands the next season and couldn't feature in more than one game this season back in Normandy. He is now set for free agency and can sign with the club of his choice.