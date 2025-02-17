Yann Kitala News: Finally returns, goes unused

Kitala (ankle) went unused off the bench in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Nice.

Kitala has finally returned to the team sheet after a long absence, seeing a spot on the bench. However, he still has not seen a minute this season, going unused the entire 90 minutes of play. He will hope to see some time now that he is fit, although he seems to be far down the pecking order and unlikely to see much time.