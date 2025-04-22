Fantasy Soccer
Yann Sommer headshot

Yann Sommer News: Allows late goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Sommer made two saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Sommer llooked on verge of keeping his first clean sheet in six games in all competitions but then came Riccardo Orsolini with a spectacular volley that didn't give him any chance deep into second half's stoppage time. The six consecutive games with at least one goal allowed between Serie A and UCL is by far the longest streak of the season for the goalkeeper, who will try to bounce back during next Sunday's clash against Roma.

Yann Sommer
Inter Milan
