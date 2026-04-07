Yann Sommer News: Allows two against Roma
Sommer made one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 5-2 victory versus Roma.
Sommer would come up on the winning side Sunday but was not particularly great in net, allowing two goals while making only one save. This is the fourth straight game with no clean sheet for the keeper, still with 14 in 29 appearances this season. He will face Como next on Sunday, a team he already has a clean sheet against.
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