Sommer saved the only shot he faced, a fairly straightforward effort down the middle. He has continued his excellent form this season alongside the Inter Milan defense, now recording 10 clean sheets in 20 Serie A matches and four more in eight Champions League appearances. His 75.9 percent save rate in the Champions League places him among the top goalkeepers in the competition. Inter finished 10th in the Champions League standings and will face Bodo Glimt in the first round of the knockout stage in two weeks, which shapes up as a favorable matchup.