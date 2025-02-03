Yann Sommer News: Concedes once against Milan

Sommer recorded three saves and two clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Sommer was called into action a few times in the first half and couldn't secure his fourth straight clean sheet due to a tap-in by Tijjani Reijnders right before the interval. He has allowed four goals and made 13 saves in the last six fixtures. Inter will face Fiorentina in a make-up game away Thursday and then at home in a regular one next Monday.