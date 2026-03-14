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Yann Sommer News: Concedes once versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Sommer made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Sommer couldn't do a lot on Atalanta's equalizer, as the ball trickled to Nenad Krstovic for a tap-in following a confusing action. He has secured two clean sheets in the last five games, making nine saves and giving up four goals. Up next, Inter will face Fiorentina away next Sunday.

Yann Sommer
Inter Milan
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