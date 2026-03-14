Yann Sommer News: Concedes once versus Atalanta

Sommer made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Sommer couldn't do a lot on Atalanta's equalizer, as the ball trickled to Nenad Krstovic for a tap-in following a confusing action. He has secured two clean sheets in the last five games, making nine saves and giving up four goals. Up next, Inter will face Fiorentina away next Sunday.