Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yann Sommer headshot

Yann Sommer News: Concedes once versus Feyenoord

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Sommer had three saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Feyenoord.

Sommer returned between the sticks after missing two matches due to a thumb fracture and watching two more from the bench after being cleared. He looked fine and was beaten only by a PK. He'll start over Josep Martinez in most games if he avoids further injuries. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in five displays, making 16 saves and surrendering seven goals. Inter will face Atalanta away Sunday.

Yann Sommer
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now