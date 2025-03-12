Yann Sommer News: Concedes once versus Feyenoord
Sommer had three saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Feyenoord.
Sommer returned between the sticks after missing two matches due to a thumb fracture and watching two more from the bench after being cleared. He looked fine and was beaten only by a PK. He'll start over Josep Martinez in most games if he avoids further injuries. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in five displays, making 16 saves and surrendering seven goals. Inter will face Atalanta away Sunday.
