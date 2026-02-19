Yann Sommer headshot

Yann Sommer News: Concedes three Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Sommer registered three saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus Glimt.

Sommer did not have a good performance in the first leg versus Glimt, conceding three goals on the road to a much inferior team on paper. It marked his second time this season conceding three goals in the Champions League, two of which have come in his last three appearances. He will need to play much better Tuesday in the home leg to give his attack a chance to win the tie.

