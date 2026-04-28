Yann Sommer News: Concedes two in draw

Sommer had no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Torino.

Sommer endured a tough outing, failing to save any of the shots he faced and conceding two goals including one from the penalty spot. The goals have extended his longest run without a clean sheet in the league this season to six consecutive games, having previously gone no more than three straight without one. He will look to end that run on Sunday against Parma.