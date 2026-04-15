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Yann Sommer News: Five saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Sommer recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 4-3 win against Como.

Sommer made five saves and contributed to his side securing the win, though he was beaten three times, once from the penalty spot. It has been his most challenging stretch of the season, with his current run of five consecutive games without a clean sheet the longest he has endured this campaign. He will look to bring that streak to an end on Friday when Cagliari visit.

Yann Sommer
Inter Milan
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