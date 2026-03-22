Yann Sommer News: Gives up late equalizer
Sommer recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Fiorentina.
Sommer made five saves but he gave up a late equalizer which cost Inter Milan two points as it tries to wrap up the league title. The veteran goalkeeper has an interesting matchup against Roma, a team which has put in 40 goals in 30 league games and has scored in every match since early January.
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