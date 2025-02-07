Yann Sommer News: Gives up three goals versus Fiorentina
Sommer registered three saves and conceded three goals in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Fiorentina.
Sommer didn't have big blunders but paid the price for a rare day off for his side, which allowed three relatively easy goals. He hadn't surrendered more than two goals since late October. He has kept three clean sheets and made 12 saves in the last five matches. Inter will host the same team Monday.
